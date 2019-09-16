Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Ryan Keith Marshall, 28, of Longview was being held Sunday on a charge of possession between 28 and 200 grams of controlled substance under $10,000 bond.

DPS arrested Marshall at 2:44 a.m. Saturday.

Kyle Keir Williams, 43, of Longview was being held Sunday on three charges of possession of controlled substance, a charge of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, a charge of contempt of court disobedience of court order and several other charges under total bonds of $132,000.

Longview police arrested Williams at 8:12 p.m. Saturday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.