Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ryan Keith Marshall, 28, of Longview was being held Sunday on a charge of possession between 28 and 200 grams of controlled substance under $10,000 bond.
DPS arrested Marshall at 2:44 a.m. Saturday.
Kyle Keir Williams, 43, of Longview was being held Sunday on three charges of possession of controlled substance, a charge of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, a charge of contempt of court disobedience of court order and several other charges under total bonds of $132,000.
Longview police arrested Williams at 8:12 p.m. Saturday.