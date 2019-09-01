Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Clinton Jay Brown, 34, of New Diana was released Friday on a $7,500 bond after being arrested on a Gregg County warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 2:35 p.m. Friday.
Skylar Shane Bunn, 21, of White Oak was held Sunday under a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Bunn was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 9:21 p.m. Saturday.
Ascencion Cadena, 49, of Carthage was held Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Bond had not been set.
Cadena was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 4:51 a.m. Sunday.
Tiffany Cartwright, 29, of Longview was held Sunday under $12,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated second offense, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Cartwright was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 8:51 p.m. Saturday.
Travis Wayne Gillis, 29, of White Oak was held Sunday on a warrant from Nacogdoches County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence. He also faced fines from warrants from Longview police for nonpayment of court fines for driving with an invalid, revoked or suspended license, no insurance and two counts of theft of property. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Gillis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail ay 11:41 p.m. Friday.
Jerry Lynn Meyer, 40, of Longview was held Sunday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for grand jury indictment for forgery of a financial instrument. Bond had not been set.
Meyer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 11:33 a.m. Friday.
Angela Kay Moore, 36, of Longview was released Friday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for grand jury indictment for forgery of a financial instrument.
Moore was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 10:20 a.m. Friday.
Joshua Ray Spencer, 35, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was held Sunday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set.
Spencer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 1:13 p.m. Friday.
Dimitri Deshun Taylor, 27, of Henderson was held Sunday under $9,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Taylor was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 3:06 p.m. Saturday.