Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Joshua Dale Gibbons, 32, of Longview was held Sunday on a warrant from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation for a previous conviction for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Bond had not been set Sunday.
Gibbons was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:46 a.m. Sunday.
Jordan Darnell Williams, 25, of Dallas was held Sunday under $2,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and displaying a fictitious license plate, and awaited bond on a warrant from Marshall police for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Williams was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 4:38 p.m. Saturday.