Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Joshua Dale Gibbons, 32, of Longview was held Sunday on a warrant from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation for a previous conviction for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Bond had not been set Sunday.

Gibbons was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:46 a.m. Sunday.

Jordan Darnell Williams, 25, of Dallas was held Sunday under $2,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and displaying a fictitious license plate, and awaited bond on a warrant from Marshall police for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Williams was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 4:38 p.m. Saturday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.