Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Giovanni Alvarado, 19, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.

Alvarado was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 2:12 a.m. Sunday.

Marcelino Benitez, 53, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Benitez was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 8:58 p.m. Saturday.

Charles Bryant, 55, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault family violence, with a previous conviction.

Bryant was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 3:56 a.m. Sunday.

Lavella Menthia Symone King, 28, of Clarksville was being held Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

King was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and booked in at 11:36 p.m. Saturday.

Olivia Kate Scott, 23, of Longview was being held Sunday on a charge of theft valued less than $2500, with 2 or more previous convictions.

Scott was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Bond had not been set Sunday.

 