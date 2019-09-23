Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Giovanni Alvarado, 19, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Alvarado was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 2:12 a.m. Sunday.
Marcelino Benitez, 53, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Benitez was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 8:58 p.m. Saturday.
Charles Bryant, 55, of Longview was being held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault family violence, with a previous conviction.
Bryant was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 3:56 a.m. Sunday.
Lavella Menthia Symone King, 28, of Clarksville was being held Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
King was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and booked in at 11:36 p.m. Saturday.
Olivia Kate Scott, 23, of Longview was being held Sunday on a charge of theft valued less than $2500, with 2 or more previous convictions.
Scott was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Bond had not been set Sunday.