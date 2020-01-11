Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Nataeja Zhane Epps, 25, of Daingerfield was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Epps was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 4:09 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 259.
■ Cheryl Lynn Ferguson, 40, of Gladewater was held Friday on $15,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Ferguson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11:28 a.m. Thursday in the front lobby.
■ Corrie Quinn Hunter, 36, of Longview was released Thursday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Hunter was arrested by Longview police at 4:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway.
■ Steven Nicholas Hutson, 35, of Hallsville was released Thursday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of theft of property between $100 and $750 in value and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Hutson was arrested by Longview police at 2:04 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Loop 281.
■ Andrianne Latrell Jasper, 41, of Troup was held Friday on $300,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jasper was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies at 3 p.m. Thursday in Smith County.
■ Lourylln Vera Kalulu, 20, of Longview was released Friday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for criminal mischief that caused between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses. Bond information was unavailable.
Kalulu was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10:19 a.m. Thursday in Rusk County.
■ Troy Ladale Mumphrey, 42, of Kilgore was released Friday on $40,000 bond on a warrant for indecency with a child sexual contact.
Mumphrey was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Thursday in the 3500 block of Garland Road.
■ Harvey Justin Woodkins, 27, of Marshall was held Friday on $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and faced fines for two outstanding traffic tickets.
Woodkins was arrested by Longview police at 12:06 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Green Street.