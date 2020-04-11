Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Thomas Fortenberry, 31, of Gladewater was held Friday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.

Fortenberry was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 5:11 p.m. Thursday.

Jacob Michael Henderson, 25, of Longview was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Henderson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:11 p.m. Thursday.

Roderick Tavarus Moore, 34, of Diana was held Friday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interfering with an emergency call requested for assistance.

Moore was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:50 a.m. Friday.

Derrick Trumaine Walton, 36, of Longview was held Friday on $27,500 in bonds on a charge of assault causes bodily injury, family violence, and a warrant from Harris County for aggravated robbery.

Walton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Jordan Michael Wyatt, 33, of Longview was released Friday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for obstruction or retaliation.

Wyatt was arrested by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens and booked into jail at 2:49 p.m. Thursday.

