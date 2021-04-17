Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Danyiel Lee Bowles, 37, of Kilgore, was held Friday on a local warrant for a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Bond information was not available. Bowles was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11 a.m. Thursday at Montgomery County Mental Health Facility in Conroe.
Terrance Leon Netty, 34, of Longview, was held Friday on a $15,000 on a warrant for a charge of burglary of a habitation. The offense date was listed in jail records as Feb. 4, 2019. Netty was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:25 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery County Mental Health Facility in Conroe.
Sean Wesley Stewart, 30, of Henderson, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $5,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Stewart was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Texas 31.