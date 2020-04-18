Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Cynthia Lopez, 21, of Kilgore was released Friday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Lopez was arrested by Longview police at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South High Street.
