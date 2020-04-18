Police Beat
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Cynthia Lopez, 21, of Kilgore was released Friday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Lopez was arrested by Longview police at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South High Street.

***

