Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Candice Lee Anderson, 28, of Longview, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Anderson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 124th District Court.
Bradley Michael Brown, 24, of Hawkins, was held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Brown was arrested by Longview police at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Marshall Avenue.
Tyri Rashaad Dunn, 29, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $100,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The offense date is listed in jail records as Oct. 24, 2020. Dunn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 188th District Court.
Liquieta Kelly, 33, of Longview, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Kelly was arrested by Longview police at about 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Alta Street.