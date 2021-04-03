Gregg County Jail
All information from jail records:
Juan Ricco Seymoure Atkins, 30, of Longview, was held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Atkins was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
Kevin Carter, 38, of Longview, was held Friday on $60,000 in bonds on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Carter was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday.
Kristin Cox, 26, of Marshall, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Cox was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Bruce Wade Murchison, 32, of Gladewater, was held Friday on $4,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search of transportation with a deadly weapon. He was also held on a charge of assaulting a peace officer or judge. No bond amount was listed for the charge. Murchison was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into the jail at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday.
Lacie Love Nail, 20, of Jacksonville, was released Thursday on a $1,500 bond on a grand jury indictment of abandoning or endangering a child intent/know/reck/criminal negligence. The offense date was listed as Aug. 14 in jail records. Nail was arrested and booked into the jail at about 5:07 p.m. Thursday.