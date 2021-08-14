Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Benjamin Ross Carter, 31, of Monroe, North Carolina, was held Friday on bonds totaling $60,000 on charges of possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 5 and 50 pounds of marijuana. Carter was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20.
Morgan Danielle Compton, 30, of Longview, was released Thursday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Compton was arrested by Longview police at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday at Loop 281 and West Marshall Avenue.
Kenneth Dale Floyd, 53, of Longview, was released Thursday on an attorney bond on a grand jury indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Floyd was arrested by Longview police at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cotton Street and Loop 281.
Sharmonica Yvette Hawkins, 32, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $14,000 on charges of failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence and resist search or transport. Hawkins was arrested by Longview police at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Loop 281.
Earl Cornell Hicks, 69, of Longview, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense. Hicks was arrested by Longview police at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at East Cotton Street and Green Street.
Lafarin Dashun Jones, 37, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and criminal trespass. Jones was arrested by Longview police at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the 2200 block of 12th Street.
Moises Penaloza, 34, of Longview, was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on affidavits or incarceration on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Penaloza was arrested by Longview police at about 3:10 a.m. Thursday at Mobberly Avenue and Timpson Street.
Sharon Annette Upshaw, 58, of Longview, was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Upshaw was arrested by Longview police at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Toler Road.
Kymeyon Deesean Wallace, 25, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $410,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, two counts of manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Wallace was arrested by Longview police at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gilmer Road.
Kyndall Dy-Christopher Wallace, 26, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $560,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuna, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture and manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Clifton Dewayne Young, 42, of Longview, was held Friday on $20,000 bond on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual in Gregg County and a blue warrant from Austin Parole. Young was arrested by Longview police at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Edgefield Avenue.