Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Adarius Qunta Davenport, 41, of Longview, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Davenport was arrested by Longview police at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday at Clover Lane and Noel Drive.
Crystal Diane Henderson, 32, of Decatur, Illinois, was held Friday without bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bond forfeiture on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence. Henderson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
Rachel Malchelle Polk, 30, of Longview, was held Friday on $25,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Polk was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 9:55 p.m. at the South Jail.
Tomara Eileen Pryor, 48, of Longview, was held Friday without bond on grand jury indictments for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Pryor also was held on a violation of probation on a prior theft charge. She was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
Manuel Watts, 26, of Longview, was released Thursday on $15,000 bond on a grand jury indictment for assault of a pregnant person. Watts was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.