Antonio Isai Acosta, 27, of Longview, was held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact from March 15 and a federal immigration detainer.
Acosta was arrested by Longview police at about 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Butler Drive.
Joshua Dale Castleberry, 32, of Henderson, was held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Castleberry was arrested by Longview police at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Access Road.
Xavier Caldrei D’Juan Dobbins, 30, of Longview, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a chargde of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond on the charge had not been set.
Dobbins was arrested by White Oak police at about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West U.S. 80 in White Oak.
Brandon David Gray, 29, of Kilgore, was released Friday on bonds totaling $3,500 on charges of interfering with emergency call request for assistance and assault of family/household member impeding breath/circulation.
Gray was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:35 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Danville Road.
Hayleigh Deborah Hardy, 26, of Gilmer, was held Friday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Hardy was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Premier Road in Longview.
Jazmon Obrian Moon, 30, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond following a grand jury indictment for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 from Jan. 22.
Corey Barnard Parker, 50, of Longview, was held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Parker was arrested by Longview police at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Oscar Jovanny Rodriguez, 17, of Gilmer, was held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of stalking following a grand jury indictment.
Rodriguez was arrested by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Upshur County.
Robert Lee Taylor Jr., 52, of Longview, was held Friday on a $20,000 bond on a grand jury indictment for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance from July 3, 2019.
Shane Dalton Taylor, 25, of Arlington, was held Friday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Taylor was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 2:25 p.m. Thursday on Interstate at mile marker 587 in Kilgore.
Kym Wallace, 23, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $101,000 on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and two counts of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Wallace was arrested by Longview police at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Young Street.