Gregg County JailCoby Lee Arnold, 20, Ore City, was held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest detention with vehicle. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday in Upshur County.
Charles Michael Beathard, 37, Berry, Alabama, was held Friday on bonds totaling $20,000 on grand jury indictments for charges of burglary of a building and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. He was also held on two charges of burglary of a building from Jasper police, one charge of burglary of a building in Jasper County and another out of Harrison County. Bond information on the charge was unavailable.
Beathard was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday at John R Lindsey State Jail in Jacksboro.
Bazaree Quintes Brown Jr., 20, of Longview, was held Friday on a $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery. Bazaree was arrested by Longview police at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Lafoy Lane.
Christopher Lee Cash, 41, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Texas 135 in Kilgore.
Edward Earl Davis, 54, of Gladewater, was held Friday on bonds totaling $15,000 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Texas 135 in Kilgore.
Casey Ann Lerma, 33, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $27,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive/intent to give false information and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five. She was also held on a violation of probation on a possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance charge in Nacogdoches County and a motion to revoke probation on an manufacture or delivery of between 200 and 400 grams of a controlled substance in Angelina County.
She was arrested Thursday by Kilgore police.
Wallace Nathaniel Moore, 37, of Port Arthur, was released Friday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Business 259 in Kilgore.
Jerry Andrew Young III, 39, of Longview, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled criminal negligence. He was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Hughes Street.