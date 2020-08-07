Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Adina Lynn Boyd, 49, of Longview, was held without bond Friday on a violation of probation from a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a $3,500 bond on new charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Boyd was arrested by Longview police at about 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block South Access Road.
■ Beverly Michell Hardy, 37, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. She was arrested by Longview police at about 8:35 p.m. in the 600 block of West Niblick Street.
■ Genevieve Noel Parrish, 48, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She was arrested by Longview police at about 4:05 p.m. Thursday at Bill Owens Parkway and West Marshall Avenue.
■ Krista Leigh Thomas, 33, of Tyler, was held Friday on bonds totaling $167,000. Thomas was booked on warrants out of Smith County for possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and interference with public duties.
She was also held on a grand jury indictment out of the 188th District Court on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Thomas was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Medical Center.
