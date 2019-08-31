Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Rozarious Mydjay Bell, 19, of Longview was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Bell was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Pine Burr Lane.
■ Bonnie Sue Godwin, 41, of Longview was released Thursday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of burglary of habitation.
Godwin was arrested by White Oak police at 10:54 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Davis Circle.
■ Skyler Robert Hall, 28, of Longview was being held Friday on charges of burglary of building and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Hall was arrested by Longview police at 3:19 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Wilellen Street.
■ Julio Cesar Rabadan, 36, of Longview was being held Friday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Rabadan was arrested by Longview police at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Lake Drive.
■ Angela Nichole Strickland, 38, of Winona was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for credit card or debit card abuse. Bond had not been set Friday.
Strickland was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:07 p.m. Thursday at the Gregg County Probation Department.