Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Jose Luis Cornejo, 37, of Longview was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a charge of criminal trespassing on a habitation/shelter/Superfund site/infrastructure.

Cornejo was arrested by Longview police at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Green Street.

■ Robert Alan Harness, 32, of Longview was being held Friday on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and resisting arrest search or transport and for a parole violation. Bonds had not been set Friday.

Harness was arrested by Longview police at 11:39 p.m. Thursday at Gilmer Road and Eva Drive.

■ Armesha Shilene Jackson, 36, of Dallas was released Friday on $40,000 in bonds after a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law claiming fraudulent intent to obtain controlled substances listed in Schedule 5 and on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/prescription drug listed in Schedule 2/script form.

Jackson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:54 p.m. Thursday in Wichita County.

■ Christopher Renoir Jones, 36, of Overton was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation after a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Friday.

Jones was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

■ Allen Ray Kitchen, 41, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond after an affidavit of incarceration in connection with a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Kitchen was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the Upshur County Jail.

■ Justin Earl Stephens, 26, of Kilgore was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Stephens was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of U.S. 259 and booked into jail Thursday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.