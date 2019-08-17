Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jose Luis Cornejo, 37, of Longview was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a charge of criminal trespassing on a habitation/shelter/Superfund site/infrastructure.
Cornejo was arrested by Longview police at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Green Street.
■ Robert Alan Harness, 32, of Longview was being held Friday on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and resisting arrest search or transport and for a parole violation. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Harness was arrested by Longview police at 11:39 p.m. Thursday at Gilmer Road and Eva Drive.
■ Armesha Shilene Jackson, 36, of Dallas was released Friday on $40,000 in bonds after a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law claiming fraudulent intent to obtain controlled substances listed in Schedule 5 and on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/prescription drug listed in Schedule 2/script form.
Jackson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:54 p.m. Thursday in Wichita County.
■ Christopher Renoir Jones, 36, of Overton was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation after a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Friday.
Jones was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
■ Allen Ray Kitchen, 41, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond after an affidavit of incarceration in connection with a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Kitchen was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the Upshur County Jail.
■ Justin Earl Stephens, 26, of Kilgore was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Stephens was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of U.S. 259 and booked into jail Thursday.