Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Corey Daniel Johnson, 37, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15 in the vehicle.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police at 11:12 p.m. Thursday at Dartmouth and Fairmont streets.
■ Joshua Eric Meadows, 34, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Meadows was arrested by Longview police at 9:01 p.m. Thursday in the 17700 block of West Loop 281.
■ Steven Kyle Moore, 29, of Kilgore was released Friday on a $45,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Moore was arrested by Longview police at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of West Loop 281.
■ Daniel James Warwick, 46, of Overton was being held Friday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Warwick was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:35 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
■ Jujuan Antonio Whitaker, 23, address unavailable, was being held Friday on an $888,888 bond on a warrant from Harris County for theft of firearm.
Whitaker was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 5 p.m. Thursday on Lake Lamond Road.