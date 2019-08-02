Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Yanet Rabadan Arias, 37, of Longview was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Gregg County Jail for pleading guilty to possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Arias was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 10:10 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
Douglas Michael Curts, 37, of White Oak was released Friday to another agency on warrants from Smith County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000 in value.
Curts was arrested by White Oak police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North White Oak Road.
Roger Deshane Fagans, 34, of Longview was held Friday on $8,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and local warrants for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Fagans was arrested by Longview police at 1:16 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Texas 31 South.
Shawn Lloyd Pope Jr., 20, of Pittsburg was released Friday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Pope was arrested by Longview police at 1:57 a.m. Friday at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63.
Christopher Jake Sellers, 33, of Longview was held Friday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 and abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence. He awaited bond on a warrant from Harrison County for arson of building/habitation/vehicle recklessly causing damage.
Sellers was arrested by Harrison County sheriff's deputies at 10:55 a.m. Thursday at the Harrison County Jail.