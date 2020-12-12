Police Beat graphic
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac/jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Nathan Garrett Biemer, 28, of Longview, was released Friday on a $25,000 on a charge of sexual assault. Biemer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail Lobby.

■ John Ren Crisp, 50, of Cleburne, was released Wednesday on charges of online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct and online solicitation of a minor. Bond information was not available. Crisp was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 124th District Court at the Gregg County Courthouse.

■ Sammie Keskue Vail, 39, of Longview, was released Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. The offense date is listed as Sept. 8 on jail records. Vail was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9 a.m. Thursday in Ingham County, Michigan.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

