Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Nathan Garrett Biemer, 28, of Longview, was released Friday on a $25,000 on a charge of sexual assault. Biemer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail Lobby.
■ John Ren Crisp, 50, of Cleburne, was released Wednesday on charges of online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct and online solicitation of a minor. Bond information was not available. Crisp was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 124th District Court at the Gregg County Courthouse.
■ Sammie Keskue Vail, 39, of Longview, was released Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. The offense date is listed as Sept. 8 on jail records. Vail was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9 a.m. Thursday in Ingham County, Michigan.