Gregg County Jail
Ryan Tyler Eley, 24, of Longview, was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Eley was arrested by Longview police at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Loop 281.
Sarah Jeanette Futrell, 34, of Longview, was held Friday on $3,500 bond on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Futrell was arrested by Longview police at about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway.
David Shane Holt, 37, of Winona, was released Friday on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Bond information was unavailable. Holt was arrested by Longview police at about 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West Loop 281.
William Ferman Johnson, 59, of Kilgore, was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Fourth Street.
Daniel Mack Matney, 43, of Gadewater, was held Friday on bonds totaling $21,000 on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and driving while licence invalid with previous conviction/suspended without final resolution. Matney was arrested by Gladewater police at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Gay.
Tyler Strasser, 35, of Larue, was held Friday on bonds totaling $18,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and a warrant for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Strasser was arrested by Longview police at about 12:25 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Bill Owens.
Michael Dewayne Woolridge, 59, of Kilgore, was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Woolridge was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Estes Parkway.