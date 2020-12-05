Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jerry Patrick Baker, 50, of Longview, was held Friday on a grand jury indictment of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions, enhanced. Bond information was unavailable. Baker was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9 a.m. Thursday in Harrison County.
■ Elena Chastine Boggs, 29, of Shreveport, was held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Boggs was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 588.
■ Ocie Demetri Collier Jr., 20, of Dallas, was held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Collier was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday. The arrest location was not listed in jail records.
■ Kenneth James Fiengo, 35, of Longview, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a pregnant person. Fiengo was arrested by Longview police at about 12:05 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Magnolia Lane.
■ Christopher Bryan Hunter, 35, of Bossier City, was released Friday on bonds totaling $7,000 charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Hunter was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:25 p.m. Thursday on I-20 at mile marker 588.
■ David Joel James, 31, of Kilgore, was held Friday on bonds totaling $115,000 on two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He is also held on manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charge out of Rusk County. James was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the North Jail Lobby.
■ Travis Lee Story, 34, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Story was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Hotel Way.
■ Keraryan Quentae Williams, 31, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $111,500 on charges of manufacture or deliver between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Williams was arrested by Longview police at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Melton Street and Mobberly Avenue.