Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jessie Powell Broussard III, 39, of Henderson was being held Friday on $40,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 188th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Broussard was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:25 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
■ John Dominique Little, 28, of Longview was being held Friday on $10,650 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for violations of probation for previous convictions for criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 in damage and for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Little also faced several outstanding traffic tickets.
Little was arrested by Longview police at 11:37 p.m. Thursday on Benny Street.
■ David Dean Murray, 31, of White Oak was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third or more offense.
Murray was arrested by Longview police at 10:10 p.m. Thursday on North Spur 63 and Marshall Avenue.
■ Crystal Amber Smith, 39, of Longview was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Longview police for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Smith was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:56 p.m. Thursday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Jaelon Leigh Taylor, 18, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for aggravated robbery.
Taylor was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the Gregg County Probation Department.