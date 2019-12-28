Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Bryan Michael Blake, 52, of Royse City was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Blake was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:47 a.m. Thursday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 580.

■ Stephanie Gwyne Catron, 42, of Longview was being held Friday on $200,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court and a warrant from Harrison County, both for bond forfeitures on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Catron was arrested by Longview police at 5:33 p.m. Thursday.

■ Nicholas Jeroyd Coleman, 37, of Longview was being held Friday on a $500,000 bond on a charge of murder.

Coleman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:29 a.m. Friday at his home in the 200 block of Pegues Road.

■ James Edward Lee, 49, of Gladewater was being held Friday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a charge of burglary of building and grand jury indictment on a charge of burglary of building.

Lee was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:51 p.m. Thursday at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

■ Robert McNally, 39, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath or circulation.

McNally was arrested by Gladewater police at 9:02 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 100 bock of East Sheppard Drive.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.