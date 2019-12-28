Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Bryan Michael Blake, 52, of Royse City was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Blake was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:47 a.m. Thursday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 580.
■ Stephanie Gwyne Catron, 42, of Longview was being held Friday on $200,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court and a warrant from Harrison County, both for bond forfeitures on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Catron was arrested by Longview police at 5:33 p.m. Thursday.
■ Nicholas Jeroyd Coleman, 37, of Longview was being held Friday on a $500,000 bond on a charge of murder.
Coleman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:29 a.m. Friday at his home in the 200 block of Pegues Road.
■ James Edward Lee, 49, of Gladewater was being held Friday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a charge of burglary of building and grand jury indictment on a charge of burglary of building.
Lee was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:51 p.m. Thursday at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
■ Robert McNally, 39, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath or circulation.
McNally was arrested by Gladewater police at 9:02 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 100 bock of East Sheppard Drive.