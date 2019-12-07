Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Bailey Daniel Hughes, 19, of Longview was released Friday on $6,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Hughes was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:43 p.m. Thursday on St. Clair Drive and Judson Road.
■ Jason Glenn Poole, 38, of Rusk was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Poole was arrested by Longview police at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Loop 281.
■ Rebekah Ruth White, 23, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and faced a fine on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
White was arrested by Longview police at 6:21 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Bill Owens Parkway.