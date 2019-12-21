Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ John Edward Anderson, 60, of Longview was being held Friday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drug.
Anderson was arrested by Longview police at 10:34 a.m. Thursday at Green and College streets.
■ Darrel Baker, 45, of Longview was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from Van Zandt County for aggravated sexual assault on a child.
Baker was arrested by Kilgore police at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
■ Caitlin Nicole Barber, 24, of Gilmer was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Barber was arrested by Longview police at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday on Methvin Street.
■ Michael David Copeland II, 20, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Copeland was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Betty Drive.
■ Shelby Dobson, 24, of Beckville was released Thursday on $10,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, driving while intoxicated-second offense and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Dobson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday at Texas 31 and Post Oak Road.
■ Tyresha Nashay Duffie, 22, of Henderson was released Thursday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Duffie was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at South Commerce and Memorial streets.
■ Macee Dion Green, 43, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Green was arrested by Longview police at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of West Loop 281.
■ Latricia Sheree Hicks-Darton, 33, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions. She awaited bonds on two warrants from Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation on previous convictions for possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Hicks-Darton was arrested by Longview police at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at Young Street and Mobberly Avenue.
■ Timothy Scott Lantz, 50, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Lantz was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Ryan Adam Martin, 33, of Cliffton was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Martin was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in Bosque County.
■ Dagan Seth Masson, 18, of Hallsville was being held Friday on $68,500 in bonds on warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for burglary of building, credit or debit card abuse and theft of property between $100 and $750 in value, and on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for assault causes bodily injury. He awaited bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civil commitment facility.
Masson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 12:29 p.m. Thursday on Estes Parkway.
■ Justin Torry Phillips, 39, of Beckville was being held Friday on $20,000 in bonds on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false/fictitious information and on a warrant from Rusk County for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He also was being held without bond on a warrant from New Mexico for being a fugitive.
Phillips was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Thursday in the 4300 North block of Texas 42.
■ Jordan Macy Russell, 29, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Russell was arrested by Gladewater police at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Broadway Avenue.
■ Sarah Suzanne Sample, 41, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Sample was arrested by Longview police at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of West Loop 281.