Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Dannon Busby, 29, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child int/know/reck/criminal negligence. Busby was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Rolling Hills Drive.

Russell Lee McCurry, 37, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. McCurry was arrested by Longview police at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday on Fredonia Street.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

