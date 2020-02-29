Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Landon Shane Lord, 26, of Homer, Louisiana, was being held Friday on $15,500 in bonds on warrants from law enforcement for manufacture or delivery of 4 grams to 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Lord was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:44 a.m. Thursday in Upshur County.
Zafres Lamonn McDonald, 50, of Longview was being held Friday on $110,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value, possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance and two counts of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft; warrants from the Gregg County Court of Law for bond forfeitures connected to previous charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information and silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911 service; a warrant from Lindale police for theft of property between $750 and $2,500 in value; and charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information. He also was being held on a parole violation and faced five outstanding traffic tickets.
McDonald was arrested by Longview police at 9:06 p.m. Thursday at Sabine and Molton streets.
Natasha Leigh Napier, 30, of Winona was being held Friday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture connected to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Napier was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:44 a.m. Thursday in Upshur County.
Victoria Shalea Richardson-Smith, 28, of Henderson was being held Friday without bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture connected to a previous charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 in value and on a warrant from Panola County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of credit card or debit card abuse.
Richardson-Smith was arrested by Longview police at 9:33 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
Daniel Earl Williams, 50, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 10:26 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 2300 block of Bates Drive.