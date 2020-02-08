Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Darren McDale Brown Jr., 35, of Longview was being held Friday on $3,000 in bonds on two warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for credit card or debit card abuse and faced six outstanding traffic tickets.
Brown was arrested by Longview police at 10:10 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store in the 3900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Kristopher David Graham, 29, of Texarkana was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15. Bond had not been set Friday.
Graham was arrested by a law enforcement agency at 10:27 a.m. Thursday in Bowie County.
■ Raymundo Lorenzo Hernandez, 39, of Tatum was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and for two outstanding traffic tickets.
Hernandez was arrested by Longview police at 8:19 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rollins Street.
■ Bobbie Jo King, 41, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety related to a previous charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon.
King was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
■ Juan Miguel Mendoza-Perez, 42, of Longview was being held Friday on a $30,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for causing serious bodily injury or serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and on an immigration hold.
Mendoza-Perez was arrested by Longview police at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 14th Street.
■ Bonnie Larissa Partney, 30, of Longview was being held Friday on warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation for previous convictions of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Partney was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Smith County.