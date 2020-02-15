Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Cherita Marie Beall, 34, address unavailable, was being held Friday on $22,500 in bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and for two warrants from the 188th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence. She awaited bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Beall was arrested by Longview police at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
■ Ricky Ray Caraway, 54, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a fine for public intoxication.
Caraway was arrested by Longview police at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at Whaley Street and American Legion Boulevard.
■ Enrique Casimiro, 22, of Longview was released Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a fine for an outstanding traffic ticket.
Casimiro was arrested by Longview police at 2:20 a.m. Friday at Montclair Street and McCann Road.
■ Christopher Thomas Craver, 35, of Gladewater was sentenced Thursday to 270 days in the county jail for a theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Craver was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:24 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
■ Anthony Dewayne Hopkins, 51, of Longview was being held Friday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Hopkins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:57 a.m. Thursday in Upshur County.
■ Jerry Glenn Moore, 55, of Tatum was being held Friday on $6,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions, a warrant from Rusk County for criminal trespass and a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. He faced four outstanding traffic tickets and awaited bond on a warrant from Rusk County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Moore was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:54 a.m. Thursday at the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at mile marker 591.
■ Anthony Norman Morris, 38, of White Oak was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Morris was arrested by Kilgore police at noon Wednesday at Texas 135 and Gladewater Street.
■ Emile Fitzgerald Porche, 50, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Porche was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at his home on Wylie Circle.
■ Logan Ray Rowe, 21, of Tatum was being held Friday on a $750 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation of a previous conviction for assault causes bodily injury family violence and awaited bonds on two warrants from Upshur County for motion to revoke probation for burglary of habitation.
Rowe was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Thursday in Dallas County.
■ Kevyn Andre Smith, 25, of Longview was released Friday on $3,500 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Smith was arrested by Longview police on West Loop 281 south of the Texas 31 on-ramp.
■ Timothy Paul Thomas, 31, of Longview was released Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Thomas was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.