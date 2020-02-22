Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Christopher Lee Baker, 40, of White Oak was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for burglary of building.
Baker was arrested by White Oak police at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North Whatley Road.
■ Victor Guardado, 43, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced a fine for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guardado was arrested by Longview police at 11:08 p.m. Thursday at Green Street and Mopac Road.
■ Heather Jo Harper, 33, of Longview was being held Friday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and theft of property less than $100 in value with a previous conviction.
Harper was arrested by Longview police at 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Davy Levi Hartley, 33, of Longview was being held Thursday on $60,000 in bonds on warrants from Trinity County for two counts of invasive visual recording and one count of stalking, and awaited bonds from two warrants from Panola County for attorney general/criminal nonsupport.
Hartley was arrested by Longview police at 11:54 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 5200 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Arthur Lee Taylor III, 39, of Longview was being held Friday on a $100,000 bond from a warrant from Smith County for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and for a parole violation.
Taylor was arrested by Longview police at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Loop 281.