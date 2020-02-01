Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Carl Dwight Chance, 38, of Marshall was being held Friday on $252,500 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 28 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana.
Chance was arrested by Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement agents at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Harrell Avenue.
■ Stephanie Evette Guice, 51, of Longview was being held Friday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on a warrant from Dallas County for burglary of vehicle. She also was being held for a parole violation.
Guice was arrested by Longview police at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of South 15th Street.
■ Tony Curtis Hall III, 27, of Longview was being held Friday on $17,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court for assault on a family/household member with a previous conviction and evading arrest or detention.
Hall was arrested by Longview police at 4:18 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 700 block of Sabine Street.
■ Albert Nuel Jones Jr., 43, of Longview was being held Friday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of assault of a family/household member, with a previous conviction, and terroristic threat to a family/household member.
Jones was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 5700 block of Texas 300.
■ Luajaimy Muhammad, 38, of Tallahassee, Florida, was released Thursday on $22,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana.
Muhammad was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 6:03 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 20 and milepost 584.
■ Winfred Warren Thomas, 59, of Longview was being held Friday on $5,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and fleeing a police officer. He also was being held for a parole violation.
Thomas was arrested by Longview police at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of South 15th Street.