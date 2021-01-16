Gregg County Jail
Zachary Jeremiah Collins, 39, of Dangerfield, was held Friday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Collins was arrested by Longview police at about 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
Joshua Lee Sullivan, 40, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Sullivan was arrested by Longview police at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.