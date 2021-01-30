Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Christopher Lantz Bird, 36, of Henderson, was held Friday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bird was arrested by Gladewater police at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Pacific Avenue.
■ Lacorian Dwayne Davis, 29, of Longview, was held Thursday without on charges of public intoxication, failure to identify giving false or fictitious information, resisting arrest search or transport, assault of a peace officer/judge and three counts of harassment of a public servant. Bond information was not available. Davis was arrested by Longview police at about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of West Loop 281.