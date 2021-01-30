Police Beat graphic
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac/jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Christopher Lantz Bird, 36, of Henderson, was held Friday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bird was arrested by Gladewater police at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Pacific Avenue.

■ Lacorian Dwayne Davis, 29, of Longview, was held Thursday without on charges of public intoxication, failure to identify giving false or fictitious information, resisting arrest search or transport, assault of a peace officer/judge and three counts of harassment of a public servant. Bond information was not available. Davis was arrested by Longview police at about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of West Loop 281.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

