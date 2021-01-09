Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Kristopher Paul Cherry, 34, of Waskom, was held Friday on bonds totaling $7,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Cherry was arrested by Longview police at about 7 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of West South Street.
■ Christopher Demond Reese, 36, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $14,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Reese was arrested by Longview police at about 7 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Mobberly Avenue.
■ Darie Wade Rowley, 50, of Longview, was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Rowley was arrested by Longview police at about 1:20 a.m. Friday on the 2800 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway.