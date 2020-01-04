Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Demontray Leon Hutchins, 22, of Jefferson was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced a fine on a theft charge.
Hutchins was arrested by Longview police at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road.
■ Steven Glenn Lay, 30, of Kilgore was being held Friday on $120,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and burglary of building.
Lay was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Rusk County.
■ Bobby Ray Malone, 58, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from Harrison County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated-third or more offense.
Malone was arrested by Longview police at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Avenue D.
■ Solomon James Morris, 24, of Longview was being held Friday on $11,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and charges of driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15 and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Morris was arrested by Longview police at 12:309 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Sapphire Street.
■ Ladarius Lomani Murphy, 26, of Longview was being held Friday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on a warrant for a traffic ticket. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Murphy was arrested by Longview police at 11:59 p.m. Thursday on Second Street east of Marshall Avenue.
■ Peeair Robinson, 30, of Longview was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member with a previous conviction.
Robinson was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 1500 block of East Young Street.
■ David Robert Vessier, 52, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Vessier was arrested by Longview police at 8:10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
■ Kennedy Sinclair Williams, 25, of Longview was being held Friday on $60,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for bond forfeitures on previous charges of attempting to take a weapon from an officer and two counts of assault on a peace officer/judge.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:03 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail Lobby.