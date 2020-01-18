Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Bradley Dylan Edmonds, 27, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from Bowie County for prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civil commitment facility. Bond had not been set Friday.
Edmonds was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Eli Rodney Fisher, 41, of Longview was released Thursday on $13,000 in bonds after being arrested on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law charging him with evading arrest or detention and a warrant from law enforcement for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Fisher was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Harrison County.
■ Daniel Ray Kinsel, 33, of Tatum was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, and faced fines on a warrant from the 188th District Court for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and an outstanding traffic ticket.
Kinsel was arrested by Longview police at 6:13 p.m. Thursday at Gilmer and Reel roads.
■ John Bradley Labarge, 36, of Kilgore was released Friday on a $7,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Labarge was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Harrison County.