Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Destiny Marie Caillouet, 31, of Overton was being held Friday on $10,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for bond forfeitures on previous charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. She also faced a fine for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Caillouet was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday in Rusk County.

■ Brandon Arthur Deloach, 36, of Longview was being held Friday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for bond forfeitures on previous charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.

Deloach was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Henderson County.

■ Matthew Scott Marberry, 28, of Longview was being held Friday on a $100,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of theft of material — aluminum/bronze/copper/brass — valued at less than $30,000.

Marberry was arrested by Longview police at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Loop 281.

■ Robby Allen Nieto, 37, of Longview was being held Friday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Nieto was arrested by Longview police at 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Pine Tree and Reel roads.

■ Jerard Michael Richardson, 38, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of assault on a family/household member, with a previous conviction. Bond had not been set Friday.

Richardson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:41 p.m. Thursday at the Gregg County Probation Department.

■ Tasha Rene Ross, 27, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.

Ross was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at noon Thursday at the courthouse.

■ Adrian Alejandro Segovia, 26, of Longview was being held Friday on $136,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Segovia was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 1400 block of West Fairmont Street.

■ Richard Royce Wells, 37, of Hallsville was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.

Wells was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.