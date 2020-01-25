Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Destiny Marie Caillouet, 31, of Overton was being held Friday on $10,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for bond forfeitures on previous charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. She also faced a fine for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Caillouet was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday in Rusk County.
■ Brandon Arthur Deloach, 36, of Longview was being held Friday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for bond forfeitures on previous charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Deloach was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Henderson County.
■ Matthew Scott Marberry, 28, of Longview was being held Friday on a $100,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of theft of material — aluminum/bronze/copper/brass — valued at less than $30,000.
Marberry was arrested by Longview police at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Loop 281.
■ Robby Allen Nieto, 37, of Longview was being held Friday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Nieto was arrested by Longview police at 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Pine Tree and Reel roads.
■ Jerard Michael Richardson, 38, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of assault on a family/household member, with a previous conviction. Bond had not been set Friday.
Richardson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:41 p.m. Thursday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Tasha Rene Ross, 27, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Ross was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at noon Thursday at the courthouse.
■ Adrian Alejandro Segovia, 26, of Longview was being held Friday on $136,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Segovia was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 1400 block of West Fairmont Street.
■ Richard Royce Wells, 37, of Hallsville was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Wells was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.