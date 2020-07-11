Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Billy Tremayne Casel, 39, of Tyler was being held Friday on $202,001 in bonds on warrants from Smith County for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; resisting arrest, search or transport; and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; a warrant from Midland County for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; and an onsite Smith County charge of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.
Casel was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Stonebank Crossing in Tyler.
■ Emil Duarte-Cruz, 29, of Houston was being held Friday on a warrant from Kenedy County for engaging in organized criminal activity and a warrant from Smith County for forgery of a financial instrument and on an immigration detainer. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Duarte-Cruz was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:50 pm. Thursday.
■ Gary Don Halligan, 58, of Tyler was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Tyler police for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Halligan was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:25 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Tyler Police Department and transferred to the Gregg County Jail on Thursday.
■ Virginia Jaramilo, 26, of Shreveport was being held Friday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Jaramilo was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of U.S. Business 259.
■ Raymond Johnson, 35, of Flint was being held Friday on a $150,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Johnson was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:45 p.m. March 13 and transferred to the Gregg County Jail on Friday.
■ Michael David Mason Jr., 40, of Kilgore was being held Friday on $70,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court after bond forfeitures on previous charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction, and credit card or debit card abuse; a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; and a warrant from the 124th District Court for forgery of a financial instrument, between $750 and $2,500 in value.
Mason was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma.
■ Precious Lea Pulley, 39, of Kilgore was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Pulley was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:33 p.m. Thursday on Texas 135.
■ Kenedy Blake Smith, 24, of Overton was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Smith was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:37 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Rabbit Creek Road.
■ Eric Brandon Weeks, 44, of Ore City was being held Friday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Weeks was arrested by Longview police at 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Edgefield Avenue.
■ Corey Dean Williams, 28, of Longview was being held Friday on a $2,500 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Williams was arrested by Kilgore police at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of U.S. Business 259 North.