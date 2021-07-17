Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Talon Brice Courson, 19, of Gladewater, was released Thursday on $10,000 bond on a charge of continuous violence against the family. Courson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Hickory Road.
Timothy Denning, 46, of Runaway Bay, was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. The offense date was listed in jail records as April 17, 2020. Denning was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Arrest location was unclear in jail records.
Madelynn Annabella Landreneaux, 25, Longview, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Landreneaux was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of McCann Road.
Roel Morales, 21, of Kilgore, was held Friday on $200,000 bond on a charge of theft of petroleum product less than $10,000. Morales was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9:55 a.m. Wednesday at Texas 42 and Carr Road.
Thomas Wayne Reeves, 36, of Binghamton, New York, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. Reeves was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into the jail at about 10:35 a.m. Thursday.
Richard Blake Watson, 38, of Longview, was held Friday on $15,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense. Watson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the jail at about 9:55 a.m. Thursday.