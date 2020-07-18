Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Cortney Lynn Booth, 25, of Gladewater was being held Friday on $31,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
Booth was arrested by White Oak police at 2:22 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North White Oak Road.
■ Dorothy Diane Danvers, 31, of Kilgore was released Thursday without bonds on local warrants for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 and abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence.
Danvers was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the courthouse.
■ Carlton James Green, 55, of Kilgore was being held Friday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Green was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:44 a.m. Friday at Kay Street and North Texas 42.
■ Rodregal Leeauit Johnson, 35, of Longview was released Friday on $50,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of assault of a family/household member, with a previous conviction, and violation of a bond/protective order-assault.
Johnson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the North Jail.
■ Melissa Rae Newman, 28, of Gladewater was being held Friday on warrants from the 124th District Court for burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a vehicle and escape while arrested/confined on a felony charge. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Newman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Bowie County.
■ Shane Ned Norment, 36, of Kilgore was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for continuous violence against the family and without bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Norment was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:14 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
■ Melinda Kay Nugent, 41, of Gladewater was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Nugent was arrested by Longview police at 7:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of McCann Road.
■ Andre Renauld Taylor, 36, of Kilgore was being held Friday on $43,000 in bonds on warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, with a weapon, and for unlawful restraint.
Taylor was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of Fason Drive.