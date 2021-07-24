Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kiesha Lashaie Boles, 36, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $5,500 on charges of resist arrest search or transport and possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. Boles was arrested by Longview police at about 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Oden Street.
Tyner Ray Decker, 27, of Longview, was held Friday on $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Decker was arrested by Longview police at about 2:35 p.m. at Cotton Street and Eastman Road.
Nicholas Dane Keller, 36, of Tatum, was held Friday on bonds totaling $29,500 on charges of fraudulent possession/use credit or debit card between 5 and 10, forgery government/national inst/money/security, display fictitious license plate, tamper with government record/insurance document defraud/harm and two affidavits of incarceration on two earlier charges. Keller was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:25 p.m. Thursday at FM 2963 and FM 349.
Ronnie Lampkin, 63, of Kilgore, was held Friday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Lampkin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on Gregg County Community Supervision.
Crystal Aileen Warren, 43, of Tyler, was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Warren was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Texas 31.