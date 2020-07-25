Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Glenda Gail Alford, 61, of Big Sandy was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Alford was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 4:29 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 20 and exit 582.
■ Jason Wayne Anderson, 36, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Anderson was arrested by Longview police at 7:11 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of LeTourneau Drive.
■ Christopher Leron Cooper, 29, of Galena Park was released Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $300,000 in value from an ATM.
Cooper was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Danny Lee Eubanks, 43, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was being held Friday on $15,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court after bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of obstruction or retaliation and on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Eubanks was arrested by Longview police at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Access Road.
■ Montravious Leblanc, 22, of Dayton was being held Friday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Leblanc was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 5:16 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 20.
■ Sharanda Deshaun Mitchell, 40, of Longview was released Friday on $25,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Mitchell was arrested by Longview police at 12:04 a.m. Friday on Estes Parkway and North Access Road.
■ Tyler Perry, 22, of Humble was being held Friday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of theft of property less than $300,000 in value from an ATM and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft.
Perry was arrested by Longview police at 3:06 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Fairmont Street.
■ Floyd Rossum, 56, of Kilgore was being held Friday on $28,000 in bonds on charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and on a warrant from the UT Health Center Police Department for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Rossum was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:32 a.m. Thursday on Skeeter Street.