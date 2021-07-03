Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jeremy Jerome Buckley, 41, of Longview, was released Friday on $30,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The offense date is listed in jail records as March 4. Buckley was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
Kristin Taylor Cox, 26, of Marshall, was held Friday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Cox was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Brandon Dewayne Jacobs, 33, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $21,000 on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and a violation of probation. The offense date for the assault charge is listed in jail records as July 17, 2019. Jacobs was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday.