Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Keith Blane Daniels, 61, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $103,500 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Daniels was arrested by Longview police about 5:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Judson Road.
Betty Marie Holcomb, 39, of Gilmer, was held Friday on bonds totaling $21,000 on a bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance and a grand jury indictment of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Holcomb was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday at FM 1844 and Wood Lane.
Billy Joe Montaigne, 60, of Longview, was held Friday on a charge of burglary of a building. Bond information was not available. Montaigne was arrested by Longview police at about 5:40 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Alpine Road.
Robert Wade Toler, 51, of Longview, was held Friday on a charge of burglary of a building. Bond information was not available. Toler was arrested by Longview police at about 5:40 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Alpine Road.