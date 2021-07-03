Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Bryan Scott Barnhart, 36, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Barnhart was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
George Allen Morris, 36, of Dallas, was held Saturday without bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Morris was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 4:35 a.m. Saturday.