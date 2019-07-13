Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ William Blaine Bartley, 44, of Tatum was being held Friday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated with child under age 15. Bond was not set Friday.
Bartley was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:12 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Aundrea Sharell Powe, 36, of Kilgore was released Friday on $11,000 in bonds on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and warrants from the Gregg County Clerk for affidavits of incarceration for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without financial resolution and for criminal trespass.
Powe was arrested by Kilgore police at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Danville Road.
■ Rodney Gene Reynolds, 43, of Kilgore was released Thursday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 for possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Reynolds was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Green Blackman Road.
■ Gavin Jawayne Stinson, 21, of Longview was being held Friday on $85,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for aggravated robbery and for affidavit of surety for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Stinson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Titus County.
■ Juan Ramon Pena, 32, of Tyler was being held Friday on $32,000 in bonds on a warrant from Harrison County for violation of probation on a previous conviction for credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly and a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information. He also faced numerous unpaid traffic fines from Longview police.
Pena was arrested by Longview police at 1:29 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Cotton Street.