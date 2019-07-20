Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Christian Zane Candler, 18, of Longview was released Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court for deadly conduct.
Candler was arrested by Longview police at 3:49 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.
■ Noel Richard Casper, 62, of Longview was being held Friday on $14,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, a charge of theft of property worth less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions and two local warrants for affidavits of arrest related to previous charges of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Casper was arrested by Longview police at 7:17 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Billy Don Clemons, 58, of Longview was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Clemons was arrested by Longview police at 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Melody Ann Hawthorne, 44, of Longview was being held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Hawthorne was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:05 a.m. Thursday on Loop 281.
■ Hailey Mahon, 22, of Longview was being held Friday on three warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation on previous convictions of two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams to 200 grams of a controlled substance with a previous conviction and one count of manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance with a previous conviction. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Mahon was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Cass County.
■ Cody Thomas Mutina, 29, of Longview was being held Friday on $46,500 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court after grand jury indictments on a charge of continuous violence against the family and a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction; and a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction; and a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture on a charge of criminal trespass.
Mutina was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Morris County.
■ Thomas Earl Overman, 37, of Laird Hill was being held Friday on a $35,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for failure to comply with sex offender registration and for warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for two traffic fines.
Overman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:46 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 20.
■ Cory Douglas Peele, 39, of Longview was being held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Peele was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:05 a.m. Thursday on Loop 281.