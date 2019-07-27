Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Trevor Lynn Driskell, 18, of Longview was being held Friday on a $500 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and awaited bonds on a warrant from Harrison County for criminal trespass on a habitation/shelter/Superfund site/infrastructure and on a charge of possession between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Driskell was arrested by Longview police at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway.
■ Lisa Ann House, 42, of Winona was being held Friday on $201,000 in bonds on warrants from Smith County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; bail jumping and failure to appear felony; and bond forfeiture for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
House was arrested by Gladewater police at 1:47 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Upshur Avenue (U.S. 80).
■ Arnulfo Alejandro Juarez-Jimenez, 45, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of tampering with a government record license/seal to defraud or harm and on an immigration detainer.
Juarez-Jimenez was arrested by Longview police at 2:38 p.m. Thursday at the 2000 block of Sabine Street.
■ Romeo Noel, 25, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family or household member to impede breath or circulation and faced payment plans on warrants from Longview police for no insurance and expired driver’s license.
Noel was arrested by Longview police at 12:17 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fairmont Street.
■ Michael Lee Thompson, 42, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Thompson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:34 a.m. Thursday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Jennifer Nicole Tucker, 34, of Ore City was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after grand jury indictment on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument.
Tucker was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Van Zandt County.