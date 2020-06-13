Gregg County Jail
All information fr police and jail records:
■ Robert Lee Braden Jr., 51, of Longview was being held Friday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Braden was arrested by Longview police at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 600 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Eric Tepoleon Cavness, 21, of Longview was released Friday on a $40,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for burglary of a building.
Cavness was arrested by Longview police at 6:46 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 800 block of Gordon Street.
■ Christopher Roman Darden, 48, of Longview was being held Friday on $200,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for affidavit of incarceration and for bond forfeiture in connection with previous charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Darden was arrested by Longview police at 9:21 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Nowlin Street.
■ Cardis Hoyt Finley Jr., 57, of Gilmer was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court and sentenced to 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Finley was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
■ Stephen Fletcher, 36, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction.
Fletcher was arrested at midnight Wednesday in the 300 block of South Center Street.
■ Randall Wade Griffin, 44, of Longview was being held Friday on warrants from the 124th District Court for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Griffin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.
■ Kerrigan Hampton, 19, of Tyler was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Hampton was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:32 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Newtown Road.
■ Betty Marie Holcomb, 38, of White Oak was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office after bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Holcomb was arrested by Longview police at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Avenue D.
■ Georgelee Tycslarearl Holt, 33, of Longview was being held without bond Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation.
Holt was arrested by Longview police at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Koby Dewayne McMillan, 27, of Overton was held Friday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction. Bond had not been set Friday.
McMillan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Donald Raymond Miller Jr., 18, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for sexual assault of a child.
Miller was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Danville Road.
■ Lonnie Alexander Reed, 50, of Carthage was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
Reed was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:50 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 259 north of Synergy Boulevard.
■ Justin Blake Shires, 33, of Carthage was being held Friday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and for a parole violation.
Shires was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of U.S. Business 259.
■ Joshua Wayne Stewart, 38, of Longview was released Tuesday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection with previous charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and theft of property between $100 and $750 in value.
Stewart was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Upshur County.
■ Dimitri Deshun Taylor, 28, of Henderson was being held Friday on $75,000 in bonds on warrants from Rusk County for sex offenders duty to register for life in a 90-day period and after a grand jury indictment in connection to a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He awaited bonds on warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for affidavits of surety in connection to previous charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Taylor was arrested by Longview police at 12:22 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Access Road.
■ Brodrick O’Neal Thomas, 30, of Kilgore was being held Friday on $550,000 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
Thomas was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Parkwood Drive.
■ Patrick Fritzgerald Toliver, 28, of Longview was being held Friday on $500,000 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. He also was being held on a parole violation.
Toliver was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Parkwood Drive.
■ Jose Delores Torres, 17, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Torres was arrested by Longview police at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clover Lane and Level Street.
■ Jeremy James Townlin, 28, of Kilgore was being held Friday on $550,000 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. He also was arrested on a parole violation and awaited bonds on warrants from Nacogdoches County for failures to appear on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Townlin was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Parkwood Drive.
■ Sindijo R. Wallace, 40, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $4,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety in connection to a previous charge of credit card or debit card abuse.
Wallace was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s office.